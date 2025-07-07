Eight Turkish soldiers killed by gas exposure during cave search in northern Iraq

Eight Turkish soldiers died after being exposed to methane gas during a search operation in a cave in northern Iraq, the defence ministry said on Monday. A Turkish soldier was killed during a military operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party.(REUTERS/ Representational)

In a statement, the ministry said the incident took place on Sunday during a mission to locate the remains of a Turkish soldier killed during a military operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Eleven other soldiers who are also exposed to the gas in the cave have been taken to the hospital for treatment, the ministry said.