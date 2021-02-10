IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / El Salvador opposition proposes president's removal
Opposition lawmakers in El Salvador on Tuesday proposed starting a process that could lead to the removal of President Nayib Bukele from office just two weeks before his party is widely expected to win a majority in legislative elections. (AP Photo)
Opposition lawmakers in El Salvador on Tuesday proposed starting a process that could lead to the removal of President Nayib Bukele from office just two weeks before his party is widely expected to win a majority in legislative elections. (AP Photo)
world news

El Salvador opposition proposes president's removal

El Salvador’s historical parties from the left and right appeared poised to unite against Bukele who ran an outsider’s campaign that carried him to the presidency less than two years ago.
READ FULL STORY
AP, San Salvador
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:55 AM IST

Opposition lawmakers in El Salvador on Tuesday proposed starting a process that could lead to the removal of President Nayib Bukele from office just two weeks before his party is widely expected to win a majority in legislative elections.

El Salvador’s historical parties from the left and right appeared poised to unite against Bukele who ran an outsider’s campaign that carried him to the presidency less than two years ago. He maintains broad popular support, but has battled against the opposition-controlled legislature at every turn.

“We’re either facing a criminal or a nut; we’re facing a deranged person who is lacking the faculties to do the job,” said Deputy Ricardo Velásquez Parker, a lawmaker from the conservative Nation Republican Alliance party, or ARENA. Velásquez proposed invoking a provision in the constitution that would allow for Bukele's removal if he's found to be physically or mentally unfit.

The proposal has the support of the leftist Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front, or FMLN, and the Christian Democrat Party. The proposal goes to the Legislative Assembly’s political committee, which is controlled by those parties. Eventually, the proposal would need the support of at least two-thirds of the body’s members and the unanimous support of a five-doctor panel appointed by the assembly.

Also read: US cuts military aid to El Salvador amid intense lobbying

Also read: Biden administration moves to reverse Trump's migration agreements

Bukele, 39, quickly responded via Twitter, calling it an attempted coup in the run-up to national elections.

“It’s incredible, but revealing, to see the self-proclaimed ‘defenders of democracy’ maintain total silence before this attempted parliamentarian coup d’etat, just days before a democratic election in which all of the polls say they will lose 80% of their seats,” Bukele wrote.

Bukele’s electoral victory broke a three decade-long hold on power by ARENA and the FMLN. Both have suffered high-profile corruption scandals and the public was primed for the young Bukele, who had come up in the FMLN but cast himself as an outsider ready to speak directly to the people.

The upcoming elections were the first chance for Bukele’s supporters to give him the legislative support he had been lacking.

Bukele has faced criticism inside and outside El Salvador for not respecting democratic institutions, including the Legislative Assembly — he sent heavily armed troops to surround it a year ago during a clash over security funding — and the Supreme Court, which has repeatedly shot down his executive actions during the pandemic.

He enjoyed a cozy relationship with the Trump administration, supporting some of its hardline policies on immigration. The new Biden administration has expressed a willingness to keep Bukele at arms length until it sees signs that he will keep El Salvador on a democratic path.

The AP reported Monday that the Biden administration turned down a meeting request with Bukele on an unannounced trip to Washington last week. Bukele denied having sought a meeting with Biden officials.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nayib bukele
app
Close
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne (REUTERS).
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne (REUTERS).
world news

Melbourne hotel, being used for quarantine, shut as new Covid-19 cases emerge

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:51 AM IST
The Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport will close until further notice, Victoria state quarantine authorities said in a statement Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers push their luggage past bricks and barriers after anti-government protesters blocked the roads leading to the Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China, September 1, 2019. Reuters has been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for Hong Kong protests. (Anushree Fadnavis / REUTERS)
Passengers push their luggage past bricks and barriers after anti-government protesters blocked the roads leading to the Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China, September 1, 2019. Reuters has been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for Hong Kong protests. (Anushree Fadnavis / REUTERS)
world news

US senators revive bill to make refugee status easier for Hong Kong protesters

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Refugees from Hong Kong would not be subject to a numerical limitation, a statement from the senators said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lawyer Rod Ponton appears with a kitten filter turned on during a virtual hearing of the 394th District Court of Texas, U.S. February 9, 2021 in this still image taken from video. Judge Roy Ferguson via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(JUDGE ROY FERGUSON via REUTERS)
Lawyer Rod Ponton appears with a kitten filter turned on during a virtual hearing of the 394th District Court of Texas, U.S. February 9, 2021 in this still image taken from video. Judge Roy Ferguson via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(JUDGE ROY FERGUSON via REUTERS)
world news

'I'm not a cat,' says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The 69-year-old Ponton told Reuters that he was not sure how the filter had appeared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition lawmakers in El Salvador on Tuesday proposed starting a process that could lead to the removal of President Nayib Bukele from office just two weeks before his party is widely expected to win a majority in legislative elections. (AP Photo)
Opposition lawmakers in El Salvador on Tuesday proposed starting a process that could lead to the removal of President Nayib Bukele from office just two weeks before his party is widely expected to win a majority in legislative elections. (AP Photo)
world news

El Salvador opposition proposes president's removal

AP, San Salvador
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:55 AM IST
El Salvador’s historical parties from the left and right appeared poised to unite against Bukele who ran an outsider’s campaign that carried him to the presidency less than two years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the 148th session of the Executive Board on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2021. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the 148th session of the Executive Board on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2021. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Don't let Long Covid 'fall through the cracks', WHO warns

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:39 AM IST
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that with attention turning in the coronavirus pandemic towards vaccination campaigns, "Long Covid should not fall through the cracks".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team, leaves after a WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference held at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team, leaves after a WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference held at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)
world news

WHO rejects coronavirus lab theory, saying animals likely source

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The highly anticipated mission followed months of negotiation with a defensive China to facilitate and cooperate with the probe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz termed the case as the 'biggest fraud in Pakistan's history'.(AFP)
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz termed the case as the 'biggest fraud in Pakistan's history'.(AFP)
world news

Pakistan opposition slams govt over farmer leader's arrest in Lahore

ANI, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:11 AM IST
The farmers' leader had led a protest around three months ago in the provincial capital, demanding 2,000 per 40 kg wheat support price and 300 per kg for sugarcane, besides a flat power rate of 5 per unit for the farm tubewells.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The panel, comprising 17 Chinese and 17 international experts, looked for clues to understand how Sars-CoV-2 - whose closest known relative came from bats 1,000 miles away - spread explosively in Wuhan before causing the worst contagion in more than a century.(REUTERS)
The panel, comprising 17 Chinese and 17 international experts, looked for clues to understand how Sars-CoV-2 - whose closest known relative came from bats 1,000 miles away - spread explosively in Wuhan before causing the worst contagion in more than a century.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: WHO experts rule out lab leak theory

By HT Correspondent, Wuhan, Beijing
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:07 AM IST
  • No further research is needed to look into the theory about a leak, Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO official, told reporters on Tuesday at a briefing in Wuhan, the city where Covid-19 first mushroomed at the end of 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person walks though colorful patterns, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, cast from windows in Terminal B of LaGuardia Airport in New York. (AP File Photo)
A person walks though colorful patterns, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, cast from windows in Terminal B of LaGuardia Airport in New York. (AP File Photo)
world news

UK airports warn 11th hour confusion threatens quarantine plan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Each traveler arriving in England from 33 nations on the government’s “red list” will be forced to pay as much as 1,750 pounds ($2,410) to isolate in a hotel for 10 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, on February 24, 2020 in New York City.(AP)
In this file photo Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, on February 24, 2020 in New York City.(AP)
world news

Attorneys challenge Weinstein company's bankruptcy plan approval

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:51 AM IST
The reorganization plan would provide about $35 million for creditors. That’s about $11.5 million less than under a previous plan, which was scrapped after a federal judge in New York refused to approve a proposed $19 million settlement between Weinstein and some of his accusers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoke billows from a Marathon Petroleum refinery near a neighborhood in southwest Detroit.(AP)
Smoke billows from a Marathon Petroleum refinery near a neighborhood in southwest Detroit.(AP)
world news

Bolder climate action could save millions of lives each year by 2040

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:48 AM IST
In 2015, governments set a global goal of limiting average temperature rise to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times and set emissions reduction targets as a first step to getting there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker places packages containing doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo)
A health worker places packages containing doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo)
world news

Moderna enters supply agreement for Covid-19 vaccine with Taiwan, Colombia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Late in December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, including 10 million from UK drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, with the first shots to start arriving from March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sign outside of the Twitter office building in San Francisco. Twitter posted solid results for the last three months of 2020, capping what CEO Jack Dorsey called “an extraordinary year” for the platform.(AP)
Sign outside of the Twitter office building in San Francisco. Twitter posted solid results for the last three months of 2020, capping what CEO Jack Dorsey called “an extraordinary year” for the platform.(AP)
world news

Twitter sees jump in user base amid US election turmoil

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Twitter reported profit nearly doubled from a year earlier to $222 million on revenue that soared 28 percent to a record $1.29 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends at a meeting of Central Committee of Worker's Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea.(AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends at a meeting of Central Committee of Worker's Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea.(AP)
world news

North Korea lays out paths to take with South Korea, external affairs

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Kim, who cemented his power at January's party congress with his election as general secretary, further discussed Pyongyang's five-year policy plan on the second day of the plenary meeting on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump.(AFP)
Former US President Donald Trump.(AFP)
world news

Senate agrees to hear Trump impeachment case, rejecting GOP arguments

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:40 AM IST
After four hours of arguments from House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team, the Senate voted 56-44 to affirm that it’s constitutional to try an official who is no longer in office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP