Elon Musk on ‘all-time high usage' amid Twitter exodus reports over new ultimatum

Elon Musk is happy. At least, on his Twitter feed, followed by over 116 million users, he has been constantly communicating that the social media network is doing well. His posts may not be in sync with what critics say and many media reports suggest. But the world’s richest person is undettered by criticism. “The media constantly writing about Twitter is driving usage to all-time highs, so it’s fine by me! (sic),” wrote the tech billionaire in one of his latest tweets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was responding to a post where a user tried to highlight the apparent contradiction in media coverage of the changes the social media firm has been witnessing post the takeover. “The media is trying so hard to put Elon Musk in a bad light. Here's a demo of two headlines (which contradict each other lol) that only confirm one thing, they're aiming to write anything as long as it's bad about Elon. Pure bias in its purest form, (sic),” the post read. While one headline highlighted his action on ‘lax managers’, another one detailed about the continuation of remote-work mandate to staffers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, this comes amid reports of a new ultimatum by the billionaire for the Twitter employees. As per news agency Reuters, hundreds of employees were said to be leaving the firm after they were reportedly asked to work for "long hours at high intensity" or leave. The report also suggested that the world's richest person was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay as it cited one current employee and a recently departed employee who is in touch with Twitter colleagues.

The latest development could potentially put operations at Twitter - used by top world leaders, actors, sports personalities among others of millions of users - at risk.

Twitter is reported to have closed its offices till Monday. “Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential information on social media, with the press or elsewhere,” a memo cited by Bloomberg read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON