Elon Musk plans to create new city named Starbase at SpaceX's Texas launch site

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he is trying to build a new city called Starbase at the launch facility of his company Spacex in Texas.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Musk said, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas. From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars."

Musk's tweets have always generated excitement on social media, especially his followers. So, they asked Musk if this new city will incorporate the Boca Chica Village area, where his company is building its futuristic deep-space rocket.

"An area much larger than Boca Chica," Musk said replying to the Twitter user.

Some people in Texas say the move is part of Musk's plan to change the name of Boca Chica, the area near the Mexican border where SpaceX’s new Starship prototypes dominate the seaside skyline.

“Sending a tweet doesn’t make it so,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. “They have a lot of hoops and hurdles to go through before they can make it so,” he added.

Trevino also said that a SpaceX representative made a “casual inquiry” recently about requirements to incorporate Boca Chica and rename it the City of Starbase.

Musk has chosen Texas for his ambitious plan to build rockets to make human space travel more affordable and routine. But SpaceX has been trying to fix the issues which led to two failed rocket launches in recent months.

Starship SN9 rocket, the company's latest attempt to go into deep space, exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch from Boca Chica. Before it, the SN8 too had met a similar fate in December.

A first orbital Starship flight is planned for year's end. Musk has said he intends to fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon with the Starship in 2023.