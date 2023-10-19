Elon Musk plans to remove X platform from Europe over EU law: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Oct 19, 2023 07:26 AM IST

The billionaire has discussed removing the app's availability in the region, or blocking users in the European Union from accessing it

Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, is considering removing the service formerly called Twitter from Europe in response to a new internet platform regulation in the region, news site Insider reported on Wednesday.

Elon Musk and the new Twitter logo rebranded as X.(AFP)

The billionaire has discussed removing the app's availability in the region, or blocking users in the European Union from accessing it, a person familiar with the company told the publication.

The European Union in August adopted the Digital Services Act (DSA), which sets forth rules for preventing the spread of harmful content, banning or limiting certain user-targeting practices, and sharing some internal data with regulators and associated researchers, among other things.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Topics
twitter elon musk europe
