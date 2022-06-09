Elon Musk replies to spoof article on Tesla cars forcefully driving people to work: 'My diabolical plans'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already declared an end to work-from-home asking his staff to return to the office full time. Then Musk said he would have to slash 10% of the workforce because of the current situation of the US economy. Later, however, he retracted his workforce-related statement and said the company's total workforce will rise in the coming year. While all these indicate that a lot is happening in Tesla while Musk is in the middle of a Twitter deal, a spoof article claimed Tesla employees' cars will now drive them to work against their will. Also Read: Elon Musk's ultimatum to Tesla employees: 'Return to office or...'
"My diabolical plan is coming together!" Elon Musk replied and the tweet went viral in no time, as many social media users are not sure whether it's true or just a joke.
The article is a spoof article published by The Babylon Bee, a satire website which only publishes satire articles.
Those who did not get the satire and the joke Elon Musk cracked thought it was a scary thing to do, while those who got the drift said they would prefer teleportation to the work. The parody article imagined a mail from Elon Musk to its employees stating that their vehicle will automatically install a software update and will drive to the workspace for an 8-14-hour work day.
What, however, is not a joke is that Tesla has ended work from home and Elon Musk said those who don't want to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week can depart Tesla. "This is less than we ask of factory workers," Musk had written, in an actual email.
On June 3, Musk stated in another company mail that the company will cut salaried personnel by 10% as the company was overstaffing in many areas.
-
Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
-
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
-
London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
-
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics