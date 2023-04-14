Elon Musk's mother receives doctorate for her work on dietetics

Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk on April 13 was awarded an honorary doctorate in dietetics by a South African university for her contribution to nutrition research. Taking to Twitter, she said getting a PhD after dedicating her adult life to research and promotion of dietician is ‘the best recognition ever’.

Maye Musk after receiving the doctorate.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I am now Dr. Maye Musk PhD! Thank you the University of the Free State for honoring me with the Doctor of Dietetics. After dedicating my adult life to nutrition research and the promotion of dietitians, this is the best recognition ever! This ceremony brought me to tears. It was not my plan, but it is the peak of my achievements," she said while sharing a video clip of her accepting the doctorate wearing a red graduation robe.

Also read: Elon Musk's Twitter no longer exists as a company!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maye Musk recalled her memories from the Bloemfontein campus of the University of Free State, from where she received the honour, and shared how she earned a master's degree from there."This was so unexpected. Thank you very much for this honour. My children are very proud of me. This is the best thing that has ever happened to me. It has been wonderful experiences in Bloemfontein and at Kovsies, everybody was great. Thank you," she was quoted as saying by the University.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maye Musk, 75, is a registered dietitian and is known to have written the registration exams in three countries. She has been running her nutrition business for over 45 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Snehashish Roy Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able....view detail