Elon Musk shares meme, tagged 'sexist', on dividing time between Twitter, Tesla

Elon Musk is apparently torn about dividing his time between Tesla and Twitter, it seems, as uncertainty clouds the $44 billion deal to acquire the social media giant. While dwindling between a ‘yes’ and a ‘may be’ on the price of the deal, the world’s richest person’s Twitter feed is not giving a dull moment as he keeps sharing the dilemmas he is facing. In the latest post on Friday, he shared a meme and stressed: “Tesla is on my mind 24/7”.

The post was an apparent dig at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal too as Musk refused to drop the ‘less than 5 per cent reference’ on spam accounts. “To be clear, I’m spending <5% (but actually) of my time on the Twitter acquisition. It ain’t rocket science! Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7. So may seem like below, but not true (sic),” the 50-year-old billionaire wrote in a tweet.

The Twitter management and Musk are locked in an argument over the number of spam accounts on the social media network, which Musk says can be as high as 20 per cent. Rough estimates suggest that Twitter has more than 300 million active monthly users.

To be clear, I’m spending <5% (but actually) of my time on the Twitter acquisition. It ain’t rocket science!



Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7.



So may seem like below, but not true. pic.twitter.com/CXfWiLD2f8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2022

According to a Bloomberg report. Twitter Inc executives told staff that the $44-billion deal was proceeding as expected and would not renegotiate the offer price.

Meanwhile, the meme that Musk has shared has been viral on social media for quite some time. It has been, however, ruled as ‘sexist’ by many, including Sweden’s advertising ombudsman.

Musk has shared the post at a time when a report has surfaced about claims of sexual harassment against him. An Insider report said that SpaceX -- another of the entrepreneur’s passions -- paid an employee $250,000 to settle a claim she was sexually harassed by Musk in 2016.

Musk has not yet responded.

(With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON