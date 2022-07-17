Elon Musk texted Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal that lawyers were ‘causing trouble’: Reports
- Musk told Agrawal that Twitter's lawyers were trying to "cause trouble" after they sought information on the financial details that Musk was planning to complete the acquisition of Twitter.
The dispute between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter is taking many twists and turns.
As per new reports, Musk recently, but before pulling out of the deal, sent a text to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on June 28, informing him that the company's lawyers were trying to "cause trouble" after they sought information on the financial details that Musk was planning to complete the acquisition of Twitter.
"Your lawyers are using these conversations to cause trouble. That needs to stop," Musk's text reportedly read. Musk sent the particular message after Twitter asked Musk how he would finance the Twitter deal.
A few days ago, Twitter sued Musk after he decided to back out of the USD 44 billion takeover deal.
As per The Verge, the lawsuit was filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery on Tuesday, accusing Musk of hypocrisy. "Twitter brings this action to enjoin Musk from further breaches to compel Musk to fulfil his legal obligations and to compel consummation of the merger upon satisfaction of the few outstanding conditions," Twitter wrote in the lawsuit. The lawsuit marks the beginning of what could be a protracted legal battle as Twitter seeks to hold Musk to his deal to pay USD 54.20 per share for the company. Twitter, which is being repped by M&A powerhouse law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, alleged that Musk looked for an escape from the deal, which required a "material adverse effect" or breach of contract."
Musk had to try to conjure one of those," the lawsuit stated. Musk announced the termination of a USD 44 billion Twitter purchase deal in a letter sent by Musk's team to Twitter earlier this month.
Musk decided to suspend the deal due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement. In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at USD 54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately USD 44 billion. However, Musk put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter's claim that less than 5 per cent of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.
Back in June, Musk had openly accused the microblogging website of breaching the merger agreement and threatened to walk away and call off the acquisition of the social media company for not providing the data he has requested on spam and fake accounts. Musk alleged that Twitter is "actively resisting and thwarting his information rights" as outlined by the deal, CNN reported, citing the letter he sent to Twitter's head of legal, policy and trust, Vijaya Gadde.
Musk demanded that Twitter turn over information about its testing methodologies to support its claims that bots and fake accounts constitute less than 5 per cent of the platform's active user base, a figure the company has consistently stated for years in boilerplate public disclosures.
-
World Day for International Justice: What you should know
The World Day for International Justice is observed on July 17 every year to mark the strengthening system of international justice and to promote the rights of the victims. The formation of the International Criminal Court is seen as a watershed event for peace and the rule of law. Over 139 countries have signed the Court's treaty. Nearly 80 states, representative of every region of the world, have ratified it.
-
Pak's assurance to IMF on CPEC projects to clear key agreement: Report
Pakistan has assured the International Monetary Fund that it would try to seek concessions from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor power plants in a bid to “remove one of the bottlenecks in finalisation of a staff-level agreement" with the global lender, local daily, the Express Tribune, has reported. The previous Imran Khan-led government had also made a similar commitment with the World Bank for a USD 400 million loan in June last year.
-
On World Emoji Day, 5 commonly used emojis
The use of emoticons in this digital era has become a crucial part of our lives as individuals choose to communicate their thoughts through charming digital characters known as emoticons or emojis. When words fail us, emojis not only let us convey our feelings to our loved ones but also make them happy. Pictograms, logograms, ideograms, and smileys are other names for emojis.
-
Saudis bristle after Joe Biden highlights Jamal Khashoggi killing
Saudi officials indicated on Saturday they were keen to move on from the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, one day after US President Joe Biden raised it in his talks with crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS). Watch In remarks on Friday night, Biden called Khashoggi's death “outrageous” and said he had warned MBS against further attacks on dissidents, without specifying what actions he might take.
-
UK PM race: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss spar over tax in leadership debate
London: British foreign minister Liz Truss clashed over tax policy with former finance minister Rishi Sunak on Friday, as the five remaining contenders to be Britain's next prime minister went head-to-head in the first of three televised debates. An initial field of 11 challengers has been whittled down following two days of votes by lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party. Sunak and Truss tussled over economic policy in the debate, hosted by broadcaster Channel 4.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics