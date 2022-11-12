Twitter manager vomited after Elon Musk ordered him to fire employees: Report

A Twitter manager vomited in a trash can after new boss Elon Musk directed him to fire hundreds of employees as part of the company’s decision to slash its workforce in half, a new report said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Elon Musk on 'citizen journalism' and 'oligopoly on information' in fresh tweet

Revealing graphic details that painted a grim picture of Twitter's overhaul, the New York Times spoke to 36 current and former Twitter employees since Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social media giant.

The report said that some of whom told the newspaper that many staffers learned about the mass layoffs via an internal Slack channel where HR and legal teams discussed the move on November 2. The message indicated as many as 3,738 workers could be laid off following which employees immediately began saying their goodbyes and exchanging information, New York Times reported.

Read more: ‘Will the bird protect our children?’ asks France’s Macron. Elon Musk replies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“One engineering manager was approached by Mr. Musk’s advisers — or ‘goons,’ as Twitter employees called them — with a list of hundreds of people he had to let go. He vomited into a trash can near his feet,” the report said.

Those that remained behind “slept in the office as they worked grueling schedules to meet Mr. Musk’s orders,” the report added.

The newspaper said that Elon Musk told employees “Those who are able to go hard core and play to win, Twitter is a good place. And those who are not, totally understand, but then Twitter is not for you.”

Read more: Elon Musk warns ‘Twitter bankruptcy possible’ if cash burn lingers

Since taking over, Elon Musk has introduced a series of controversial changes including the $8 blue verification check mark as part of its new subscription service, Twitter Blue. The program was suspended on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail