Elon Musk vs India’s richest: Tesla boss now worth over four times Ambani and Adani combined

Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, has surged far ahead of the world’s wealthiest business leaders, with his fortune now dwarfing that of India’s two richest men, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, put together. According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire rankings dated December 21, 2025, Musk’s net worth stands at an eye-popping $749 billion, placing him firmly at the top of the global list of the world's richest men. Elon Musk net worth stands at an eye-popping $749 billion. By comparison, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is worth $113.7 billion, while Adani Group founder Gautam Adani has a net worth of $66.7 billion.

Their combined wealth of roughly $180 billion highlights the staggering scale of Musk's financial lead, driven largely by the soaring valuations of his private and public ventures.

Musk's sources of wealth

Musk’s fortune is anchored in his stakes across a sprawling business empire. He owns about 12 per cent of electric vehicle maker Tesla, which he has led as CEO since 2008 after first backing the company in 2004. Although a Delaware court in 2024 struck down a massive stock options package tied to a 2018 compensation deal, Forbes has continued to factor the disputed options into his wealth at a discounted value, pending appeal.

An even bigger contributor to Musk’s wealth is SpaceX. Founded in 2002, the private rocket company was valued at around $800 billion following a tender offer in December 2025, with Musk holding an estimated 42 per cent stake. His influence has also expanded into artificial intelligence and social media after he acquired Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion and later merged it with his AI venture xAI, valuing the combined entity at about $125 billion, including debt.

Meanwhile, Ambani continues to helm Reliance Industries, a 125-billion-dollar-revenue conglomerate spanning energy, telecom, retail and media. His telecom arm Jio boasts over 500 million subscribers and is expected to be listed in 2026, while Reliance is also betting big on renewable energy with planned investments of $80 billion over the coming decade.

Adani, ranked 27th globally, leads a vast infrastructure-focused group with interests in ports, airports and power.