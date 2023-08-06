Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage battle is confirmed, here's all we know
Elon Musk has confirmed his cage fight against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. On Sunday, Musk took to “X”(formerly Twitter) and informed fans that the match will be live streamed on his social media platform. Musk also shared that the revenue generated would go to charity for veterans.
