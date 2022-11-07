Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A warning on Twitter 'parody' as account of user impersonating Musk is suspended

Updated on Nov 07, 2022 06:16 AM IST

Elon Musk-Twitter acquisition: It's been more than a week since Elon Musk acquired Twitter.

Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration.(Reuters)
BySwati Bhasin

Ever since Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk, there have been updates galore on restructuring, operations and changes the social network is set to see. In one of the latest updates, the world’s richest person has sent out a warning on impersonation.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended,” the new boss of the micro-blogging site wrote in a tweet. This comes after the account of a user - impersonating him - got suspended.

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” he added.

Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark, Musk underlined as he stressed: “Widespread verification will democratize journalism & empower the voice of the people.”

