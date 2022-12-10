Elton John says he will ‘no longer use Twitter’. Elon Musk's hopeful response

Iconic British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John, in the midst of his massive farewell tour, decided to bid farewell to Twitter, citing "misinformation" as the reason.

Elon John announced the news in a tweet, saying, "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Animal rights group PETA is suing UK military, a request to King Charles as well

"I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked," he added.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded, "I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?"

This comes as Twitter faces many controversies, most notably anti-semitic posts on the platform by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, which were condemned by the ADL, Ari Emanuel, LeBron James and many others.

Read more: Kanye West's honorary doctorate rescinded over anti-semitism remarks: Report

Other prominent celebrities who have quit the social media platform include Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Carrey, Shonda Rhimes, David Simon, Jamela Jamil, Trent Reznor and Gigi Hadid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Twitter earlier said that it would no longer enforce a rule intended to combat misinformation regarding the Covid outbreak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON