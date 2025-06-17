‘Emmanuel always gets it wrong': Trump denies Macron's claim on early G7 exit over Iran-Israel ceasefire

US President Donald Trump is in the headlines yet again. However, this time, its for his early exit from the G7 Summit in Canada. As per French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump left the meeting early in order to work on a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. However, the US President has refuted this claim. French President Emmanuel Macron with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit (AP)

Taking to Truth Social, the US President stated that he did not leave the G7 summit early due to the tensions between Iran and Israel, but rather due to "something much bigger"

"Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a “cease fire” between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong," he wrote on the social media platform.

What did Macron say?

Speaking to reporters at the G7 Summit, the French president stated that Trump's early exit could be due to the US' assurance that they will find a ceasefire between the two countries.

"There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made, especially to get a ceasefire and to then kickstart broader discussions. We have to see now whether the sides will follow,” Macron was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“Right now, I believe negotiations need to restart and that civilians need to be protected," he said, adding that he did not believe things would change in the next few hours, but “since the US assured they will find a ceasefire and since they can pressure Israel, things may change,” the Guardian reported.

Iran-Israel tensions escalate

As the conflict between Iran and Israel continues to escalate, US president Donald Trump told reporters that Iran must talk and negotiate “before it's too late.”

Speaking to reporters at the G7 Summit, the Republican leader backed Israel and stated that Iran will “not be winning the war” against Tel Aviv.