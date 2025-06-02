Activists steal wax statue of French President Emmanuel Macron worth 40,000 euros | Watch

Greenpeace activists on Monday stole a wax figure of French President Emmanuel Macron from Paris' Grevin Museum. As per reports, the statue was stolen and later placed in front of the Russian embassy in France to protest against the ties between Moscow and Paris Greenpeace environmental activists set up a wax statue of French President Emmanuel Macron infront of Russian embassy (AFP)

As per a report by AFP news agency, activists slipped through an emergency exit of the museum after stealing the statue worth 40,000 euros.

As per police sources, two women and a man entered the museum posing as tourists and later ran away with the Macron statue.

"For us, France is playing a double game," Jean-Francois Julliard, head of Greenpeace France, told AFP.

"Emmanuel Macron embodies this double discourse: he supports Ukraine but encourages French companies to continue trading with Russia," he added.

France has been a key and vocal supporter of Ukraine since the start of the war in 2022. As per Greenpeace, Macron should have been one of the first leaders to end contracts and trade with Russia.

Macron has also taken the lead with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to amplify support for Ukraine across European nations, especially after Donald Trump returned as the President of United States.

