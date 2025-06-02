UK announces major military, nuclear revamp for 'war-fighting readiness' | All about the new defence plan

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday unveiled a new defence spending plan for the nation as it moves to "war-fighting readiness." Speaking at an event in Glasgow, the Labour leader shared fresh plans as part of the UK's effort to revamp its military and nuclear preparedness. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers his speech during a visit to the BAE Systems'Govan facility, in Glasgow, Scotland.(AP/Andy Buchanan)

Starmer's new plan for the UK military and nuclear arsenal comes amid the growing threat of Russian aggression across the European continent and a need to protect the country.

All about UK's strategic defence review

While announcing the revamp of the UK's defence spending, the British prime minister emphasised three fundamental goals – to move the UK to "war-fighting readiness", adding to the strength of the NATO alliance and to become the fastest innovator for war-time peace.

Speaking at the BAE Systems' Govan shipbuilding site in Scotland, the UK PM added that the time has come for the UK to "defend itself".

"When we are being directly threatened by states with advanced military forces, the most effective way to deter them is to be ready," said Starmer.

The UK will also be working to build-up 12 next generation attack submarines, which will be nuclear-powered but will carry non-nuclear weapons. These next-gen vessels aim to replace the current fleet of seven.

"With new state-of-the-art submarines patrolling international waters and our own nuclear warhead programme on British shores, we are making Britain secure at home and strong abroad," said Defence Secretary John Healey.

Along with this, the UK will also build new munition plants and procure upto 7,000 British-made long-range weapons.

Furthermore, a Cyber and Electromagnetic command will also be set up in view of the recent cyberattacks against the British military.

A message to Russia and Trump

The UK's military and defence revamp comes as part of a message to Russia and for US President Donald Trump. The UK's move to work towards war readiness comes in light of growing threats of Russian aggression across the continent.

Furthermore, with this push, Britain will officially be reversing its post-Cold war strategy of military decline.

Meanwhile, in a message to Trump, the UK's strategic defence review comes after the Republican leader said that Europe that it “needed to take more responsibility for its own security. ”

Starmer's announcement also comes after heightened tensions between the US and NATO after Trump called on the alliance members to increase their defence spending.

Speaking in Glasgow, the UK PM said that Britain will make its “biggest contribution to NATO since its creation” under the Labour government. This also comes after the Starmer government announced in February 2025 that it would be increasing its defence spending to 2.5% of the GDP from April 2027 onwards

“We will never fight alone. Our defense policy will always be NATO-first," he added.