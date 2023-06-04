Emmy win for Prince Harry- Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix show?

There is significant awards buzz around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's six-part Netflix docuseries released last year, an entertainment expert said. The couple's Harry & Meghan series debuted in December 2022 after they signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix following their exit from the royal family in 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The show broke streaming records for the digital platform as the couple faced critical backlash in both UK and the US for their bombshell revelations. Harry and Meghan saw their popularity plummet in both countries. Things could be looking up for the couple as Variety tipped Harry & Meghan for a nomination in the upcoming Primetime Emmy awards..

"Netflix's Harry & Meghan being predicted for inclusion for an Emmy award alone is a significant achievement in the television industry and carries immense importance and relevance for the Sussexes," entertainment expert and founder of MarkMeets Mark Boardman told Newsweek.

“What the couple need right now is industry validation and this is just what has happened from Variety in including their show as a predicted nominee in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction category. The category is one of the stronger and more challenging awards and shows the status they have achieved for their work,” Mark Boardman said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Working in the entertainment industry for over 20 years, I am certain that there is a very good chance of a nomination. And I would place Harry & Meghan in the top 3 to win the category too... This could be a shot at an award win as they need to prove to Netflix that they have the staying power for them to continue bankrolling the couple's projects,” he continued.

“I firmly believe that Harry and Meghan are the strongest contenders for a win for their docuseries this time around,” he asserted. This would not be the first time that the royals could see an Emmy nomination. In 2021 the couple's two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey was nominated in the best hosted non-fiction series category.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON