Prince William seen talking to Ivanka Trump at Jordan royal wedding but Kate…

ByMallika Soni
Jun 03, 2023 06:32 PM IST

Ivanka was seen holding a private conversation with Prince William.

Prince William was pictured chatting with former US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka at the royal wedding in Jordan. William and his wife Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at the star-studded royal wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein and Saudi Arabian architect Rajwa Al Saif. US first lady Jill Biden arrived with her daughter Ashley Biden while King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess were present at the event.

Jordan Royal Wedding: Prince William and Ivanka Trump seen talking.
Jordan Royal Wedding: Prince William and Ivanka Trump seen talking.

Watch: ‘Chop chop’, Prince William tells Kate at Jordan royal wedding when…

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were also seen in photos published by The Daily Mail. Ivanka was seen holding a private conversation with Prince William while Kate Middleton could be seen walking ahead of them. They had earlier met in 2019, when Ivanka joined then-president Donald Trump on an official visit to the UK.

Taking to Instagram, Ivanka Trump shared her congratulations for the newlywed crown prince and princess of Jordan on their wedding. “Congratulations to Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on their beautiful wedding in Jordan yesterday. May their lives together be blessed with an abundance of love, health and happiness," she shared on her Instagram Stories.

She alsp shared a photo of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa from the ceremony, before posting a snap of her own outfit from the wedding. Ivanka chose a floor-length blue long-sleeve gown, while Jared wore a black tuxedo with a white vest, bow tie, and button-down shirt.

During the royal wedding, the Prince of Wales was also seen telling the Princess of Wales to wrap up her conversation with Princess Rajwa after the ceremony. William could be heard saying “chop chop” to his wife in videos widely shared on social media.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

jordan prince william ivanka trump royal family + 2 more
Saturday, June 03, 2023
