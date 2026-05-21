‘Enemies neutralised’ by Trump: Big US message targeting Maduro, Castro, Khamenei amid Iran suspense

Labels such as “arrested”, “killed” or “indicted” were accorded to each one of them, with the caption above: “The Enemies of America Neutralised by President Donald J Trump.”

The White House post featured Donald Trump with pictures of Nicolas Maduro (former President of Venezuela), Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (former Supreme Leader of Iran), Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki (Islamic State leader) and Raul Castro (former President of Cuba), beneath him.

Amid uncertainty over the future of the Iran-US war and the itensified American action against former Cuban President Raúl Castro, the White House shared a big message, depicting President Donald Trump as the one who “neutralised enemies”.

The post comes following the US government's decision to indict Castro in connection to a fatal attack on two civilian planes, operated by four exiles from the country in 1996. Castro, armed forces minister at the time, has been charged with destruction of the aircraft and four counts of murder borne out of conspiracy against US nationals.

The indictment was unsealed on Wednesday (May 20).

“For the first time in nearly 70 years, senior leadership of the Cuban regime has been charged in this country, in the United States of America, for acts of violence resulting in the deaths of American citizens,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in his announcement.

The graphic reinstates a recent hard-lining in US's foreign policy under President Donald Trump's second term which has projected a larger ‘America First’ narrative focused on national security and aggressive counter-terrorism. While many condemned the stance by calling it a glorification of language that celebrated killings and prosecutions, many others applauded the same for enhancing accountability against the US's adversaries.

No further clarification has been issued by the administration in regards to this matter.

The current US and Israel war against Iran remains in a stalemate with President Trump's claims on Monday that he had been “an hour away” from ordering fresh strikes. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, on the other hand, threatened to push the war “beyond the region” if attacks resumed. Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is expected to be in Tehran on Thursday as Iran views proposals sent by the US to end the war.