Erdogan, Saudi prince discuss ‘joint steps’ to shed light on Jamal Khashoggi murder: Presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday spoke on the phone with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the first time since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a presidential source said.

The two discussed “the issue of joint efforts and the steps that need to be taken in order to shed light on the Jamal Khashoggi murder in all its aspects,” the source added.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 21:01 IST