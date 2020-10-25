e-paper
Ethiopia upset after Trump says Egypt should ‘blow up’ dam

Trump made the comment while announcing that Sudan would start to normalise ties with Israel. Downstream Sudan is a party to the talks with Ethiopia and Egypt over the disputed dam.

world Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 00:29 IST
Ethiopia on Saturday denounced “belligerent threats” over a huge dam it has nearly completed on the Blue Nile River, a day after US President Donald Trump said downstream Egypt will “blow up” the project it has called an existential threat.

Without naming Trump, the statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office came amid an outcry in Ethiopia over the US president’s latest threat over the dam. The $4.6bn Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is seen as a source of pride, and is aimed at pulling millions out of poverty.

“The man doesn’t have a clue on what he is talking about,” former PM Hailemariam Dessalegn tweeted, calling Trump’s remark irresponsible.

Trump made the comment while announcing that Sudan would start to normalise ties with Israel. Downstream Sudan is a party to the talks with Ethiopia and Egypt over the disputed dam.

“They (Egypt) will end up blowing up the dam,” Trump said. “I say it loud and clear… they have to do something.”

