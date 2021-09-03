Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / EU aims for joint presence in Kabul to coordinate engagement with Taliban
world news

EU aims for joint presence in Kabul to coordinate engagement with Taliban

The EU would also seek to coordinate engagement with partners in the region in areas such as migration flows and organised crime.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Taliban fighters patrol the streets in Kabul on Thursday.(AFP)

The European Union aims to coordinate its contacts with the Taliban through a joint EU presence in Kabul to oversee evacuations and to ensure that a new Afghan government fulfils commitments such as on security and human rights.

"We have decided to work in a coordinated manner, to coordinate our contacts with the Taliban, including through a joint European Union presence in Kabul... if the security conditions are met," Borrell said in a statement during a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Slovenia.

The EU would also seek to coordinate engagement with partners in the region in areas such as migration flows and organised crime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban european union afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hoardings of yet-to-be-announced Taliban govt come up; UAE aid reaches Kabul

Civilian casualties due to US drone strike 'being investigated': Jen Psaki

Afghan women forced into marriage at evacuation camps to flee Kabul: Report

Humanitarian flights in Afghanistan resume as fate hangs in balance
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP