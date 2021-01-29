IND USA
world news

EU approves AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for all adults amid shortfall

The go-ahead Friday clears the way for the European Commission to issue a conditional marketing authorization for the shot.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:55 PM IST
AstraZeneca's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration.(Reuters)

The European Union’s drug regulator cleared a Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford for all adults as a shortfall in expected deliveries raises tensions between the company and the bloc.

The go-ahead Friday clears the way for the European Commission to issue a conditional marketing authorization for the shot. The decision to include older adults in the approval comes after Germany’s immunization commission recommended Thursday the inoculation be authorized only for people between the ages of 18 and 64 due to a lack of trial data in older groups.

