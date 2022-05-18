EU chief proposes up to 9 billion euros in more aid to Ukraine
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed extra aid to Ukraine of up to nine billion euros ($9.5 billion) this year to help Kyiv cope with the ravages of war.
The money would be raised by the EU on the markets and offered to Ukraine in the form of loans, an official in von der Leyen's European Commission told AFP.
In a broadcast statement, von der Leyen also said it was time to think about rebuilding Ukraine whenever the war ends, adding the EU has "a strategic interest in leading this reconstruction effort".
Other countries and international institutions should also be part of the reconstruction project, she said.
The EU money for reconstruction should come with conditions that Ukraine commit to reforms needed for it to reach its goal of one day joining the bloc, said von der Leyen.
Funding will be focused on fighting corruption, building governance capability and rule of law, ensuring judges' independence and adhering to the EU's ambition to make green and digital transitions, she said.
"These investments will help Ukraine to emerge stronger and more resilient from the devastation caused by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin´s soldiers," she said.
In her address, von der Leyen also said the war in Ukraine had shone light on "years of defence underspending" in the bloc that now must be reversed.
She said the bloc would set up a task force to better coordinate armament production and joint procurement, with financial and tax incentives to push European companies along that path.
"This will strengthen our independence and resilience. At the same time it will strengthen NATO," she said.
Von der Leyen also stressed that the EU was stepping up to address its energy vulnerability as it shifts away from Russian fossil fuel supplies.
The "quickest and cheapest way" to reduce dependency was to cut demand, she said, with her commission already urging Europeans to lower thermostats, turn off lights and use more public transport among a list of suggestions.
Those could shave five percent off short-term EU oil and gas consumption, the commission estimates, urging national campaigns to raise public awareness.
The EU is looking to accelerate its transition to a greener future with the faster adoption of renewable energy supplies under a plan labelled REPowerEU, which was set out on Wednesday.
The plan calls for 210 billion euros in investment between now and 2027. Initiatives include more wind farms, and a requirement for rooftop solar panels on commercial and public buildings by 2025 and on homes by 2029.
The European Commission's aim is to boost the share of renewables in the EU's energy mix to 45 percent by 2030.
Kremlin says Ukraine 'lacks will' to continue peace talks
The Kremlin on Wednesday accused Kyiv authorities of not wanting to continue talks to end hostilities that started after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine. "Talks are indeed not moving forward and we note the complete lack of will of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
North Korea claims over 1 million Covid recoveries in a week; WHO is worried
North Korea said Wednesday more than a million people have already recovered from suspected COVID-19 just a week after disclosing an outbreak it appears to be trying to manage in isolation as global experts express deep concern about the public health threat. The country's anti-virus headquarters announced 232,880 new cases of fever and another six deaths in state media Wednesday. It said at least 691,170 remain in quarantine.
Canada: Parliament’s special committee to examine ties with China
Canada's House of Commons has voted to reappoint a special committee to examine the country's relationship with China, despite opposition from the ruling Liberal Party. The motion in this regard was moved by the opposition Conservative Party and received support from the other major groups - the New Democratic Party and the Bloc Quebecois. It will comprise 12-members, six each from the ruling party and opposition ranks.
Canada: Another person arrested in connection with robberies in Hindu temples
A fourth person has been arrested and charged by Canadian law enforcement in connection with a series of robberies and vandalisations in places of worship, mainly Hindu temples, in the province of Ontario between November 2021 and March this year. Gurdeep Pandher, 37, resident of the town of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area, was arrested and charged by Peel Regional Police, a spokesperson for them informed the Hindustan Times.
Australia PM Scott Morrison bats away mounting Covid worries
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison batted away Covid-19 worries three days ahead of federal elections, claiming many reported deaths are not caused by the virus and vowing not to interfere in people's lives. Australia detected 66 Covid-related deaths and more than 53,000 infections in the previous 24 hours -- far more than six months ago when daily numbers generally showed fewer than 20 deaths and 2,000 infections.
