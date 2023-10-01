EU condemns attack near Turkey parliament building in Ankara

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the attack in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Sunday, expressing solidarity with the country.

Turkey Blast: European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.(AFP)

In a statement on the social media platform X, Borrell said, "We express solidarity with Turkiye and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom also condemned the suicide attack while affirming his country's commitment to its long-term partnership with Turkey in the fight against terrorism. He also wished a quick recovery to the injured.

Notably, Turkey and Sweden have had strained relations in the past, with the former accusing the latter of harbouring groups it considers terrorists. The claims have led to tensions, hindering Sweden's entry into NATO.

Egypt, too, strongly condemned the attack on Turkey's interior ministry and extended its solidarity to the country, its government, and its people. The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the "terrorist attack", stressing its rejection of all forms of terrorism and violence that destabilise societies.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama joined in, expressing strong condemnation and calling on Europe to better understand and support Turkey in its fight against terrorism.

Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti also expressed his sadness over the terror attack in Ankara while voicing relief that the damage to Turkish institutions was averted.

Ankara has been the site of several attacks in recent years, particularly in 2015 and 2016, with many attributed to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) or ISIS. The PKK is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced that a judicial investigation has been initiated by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office into the attack, affirming that the country's fight against terror will continue undaunted despite such incidents.

“Under the coordination of the Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor assigned to the incident, the investigation will continue in a comprehensive manner in all aspects,” Tunc posted on X.

Security has been increased around key government buildings, including the parliament and the Interior Ministry, following the attack, as parliamentarians were returning after a summer break, with President Erdogan scheduled to deliver an opening speech.

“All parliamentarians, including the president, were expected to be at the parliament in the afternoon at around 2pm. President Erdogan was expected to deliver an opening speech,” she added.

