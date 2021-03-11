Home / World News / EU drug regulator recommends J&J Covid-19 vaccine for bloc
EU drug regulator recommends J&J Covid-19 vaccine for bloc

The European Commission must now rubber-stamp the decision before the product can be distributed.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:56 PM IST
A Johnson & Johnson worker prepares a syringe during the Phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine. (Reuters/ File Photo)

Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine won clearance from the European Union’s drugs regulator, according to a person familiar with the matter, paving the way for the first single-injection shot to help bolster the region’s sluggish vaccination campaign.

The European Medicines Agency recommended that the EU approve the vaccine, the person said, asking not to be identified. The European Commission must now rubber-stamp the decision before the product can be distributed.

