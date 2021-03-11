EU drug regulator recommends J&J Covid-19 vaccine for bloc
The European Commission must now rubber-stamp the decision before the product can be distributed.
Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine won clearance from the European Union’s drugs regulator, according to a person familiar with the matter, paving the way for the first single-injection shot to help bolster the region’s sluggish vaccination campaign.
The European Medicines Agency recommended that the EU approve the vaccine, the person said, asking not to be identified. The European Commission must now rubber-stamp the decision before the product can be distributed.
