EU leaders mock Donald Trump over Armenia-Albania mix-up: ‘Make an apology', video goes viral

A video, which has gone viral on social media, purportedly shows European leaders ridiculing US President Donald Trump after he boasted about ending a war that never happened. At the European Political Community gathering in Copenhagen on Thursday, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was caught making fun of Trump’s remarks while speaking to French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. (L-R) France's President Emmanuel Macron, Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Austria's Chancellor Christian Stocker.(AFP)

“You should make an apology... to us because you didn't congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan,” Rama told Macron, as Aliyev burst into laughter.

Responding sarcastically, Macron said, “I am sorry for that.”

Explained: The reason behind Albanian PM’s joke

Notably, this joke was aimed at Trump’s repeated mix-up between Armenia and Albania. He has claimed to have resolved a conflict between Azerbaijan and Albania, when he was actually referring to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The US President has often boasted about ending seven wars since the start of his second term. While publicly demanding a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts, Trump has spoken about helping broker a deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

However, he has repeatedly confused Armenia with Albania, and on many occasions has also pronounced Azerbaijan’s name incorrectly.

"I solved wars that were unsolvable. Azerbaijan and Albania, it was going on for many, many years, I had the prime ministers and presidents in my office," he said while appearing on Fox News last month.

During a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer last month, he said “Aberbaijan” while referring to Azerbaijan.

"We settled Aber-baijan and Albania,” he said, pronouncing one country’s name incorrectly and mixing up another country.

Trump announced peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia

In August this year, Trump announced a truce deal to end decades of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House.

The US President hailed the agreement as a major success and added it to his list of seven wars that he claims he has ended.

It is worth noting that the Associated Press, in its fact-check, said that his statement is false.