e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / EU regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19

EU regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19

The Amsterdam-based regulator dramatically moved the decision on the jab ahead from December 29, following pressure to accelerate the process from Germany and other EU states.

world Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 20:09 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
The Hague
Britain and the United States have already started giving their citizens the vaccine developed by US giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech under emergency national rules.
Britain and the United States have already started giving their citizens the vaccine developed by US giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech under emergency national rules.(AP)
         

The European Medicines Agency said on Monday that it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for inoculations to start across the EU within days.

The Amsterdam-based regulator dramatically moved the decision on the jab ahead from December 29, following pressure to accelerate the process from Germany and other EU states.

“I am delighted to announce that the EMA scientific committee met today and recommended a conditional marketing authorisation in the EU for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech,” EMA chief Emer Cooke told an online press conference.

Also Read | Comparing Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine against Pfizer/BioNTech’s

“Our scientific opinion paves the way for the first marketing authorisation in the EU,” she said, adding that it would cover all 27 countries.

“It is a significant step forward in the fight against this pandemic that is causing suffering and hardship,” she said.

“This is really a historic scientific achievement, within less than a year a vaccine will have been developed and authorised against this disease.”

The clamour for action grew as Britain and the United States have already started giving their citizens the vaccine developed by US giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech under emergency national rules.

Cooke added that it appeared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would protect against a new strain of the coronavirus found mainly in Britain.

“At this moment there is no evidence to suggest this vaccine will not work against the new variant,” she added.

tags
top news
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report
India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report
‘Who are they going to campaign for?’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple fund drive
‘Who are they going to campaign for?’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple fund drive
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In