e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / EU’s Ursula von der Leyen says Brexit deal ‘fair, balanced and right’

EU’s Ursula von der Leyen says Brexit deal ‘fair, balanced and right’

“It was a long and winding road. But we have got a good deal to show for it. It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides,” Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference.

world Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 21:16 IST
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Brussels
“The negotiations were very difficult. A lot was at stake for so many people, so this was an agreement that we absolutely had to fight for,” said Ursula von der Leyen.
“The negotiations were very difficult. A lot was at stake for so many people, so this was an agreement that we absolutely had to fight for,” said Ursula von der Leyen.(AP)
         

The trade deal clinched by Britain and the European Union on Thursday is “fair, balanced and right” and worth fighting for, the bloc’s chief executive said.

“It was a long and winding road. But we have got a good deal to show for it. It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides,” Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference.

“The negotiations were very difficult. A lot was at stake for so many people, so this was an agreement that we absolutely had to fight for,” she added.

“I believe, also, that this agreement is in the United Kingdom’s interest. It will set solid foundations for a new start with a long-term friend. And it means that we can finally put Brexit behind us, and Europe is continuing to move forward.”

tags
top news
UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
PM Modi to address farmers, release Rs 18,000 crore under PM-Kisan scheme on Friday
PM Modi to address farmers, release Rs 18,000 crore under PM-Kisan scheme on Friday
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In