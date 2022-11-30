Home / World News / EU seeks to set up Russian war crimes tribunal: Ursula Von Der Leyen

EU seeks to set up Russian war crimes tribunal: Ursula Von Der Leyen

world news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:33 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", has denied targeting civilians.

Russia-Ukraine War: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is seen. (AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is seen. (AP)
Reuters |

The European Union will try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, European Commision President Ursula Von Der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Read more: ‘Be better’: Elon Musk fact-checked by CNN for fake headline on Twitter

"We are ready to start working with the international community to get the broadest international support possible for this specialised court," Von Der Leyen said.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", has denied targeting civilians.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out