Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / EU sues Portugal for poor air quality caused by nitrogen dioxide
world news

EU sues Portugal for poor air quality caused by nitrogen dioxide

In a statement, the Commission said that Portugal has “continually and persistently” surpassed the annual nitrogen dioxide limit value in three air quality zones.
More than 70% of Covid-19 cases in Portugal’s Lisbon region are from the Delta variant, which is said to be rapidly spreading to other parts of the country.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The European Commission has decided to sue Portugal for its poor air quality caused by high levels of nitrogen dioxide, it said on Friday.

"Portugal has continually and persistently exceeded the annual nitrogen dioxide limit value in three air quality zones (...)", the Commission said in a statement, adding it was referring Portugal to the European Court of Justice.

"Full implementation of the air quality standards enshrined in EU legislation is key to effectively protect human health and safeguard the natural environment".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
european commission portugal nitrogen dioxide
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Julian Assange given permission to marry partner, Stella Moris, in prison

COP26 new draft makes few compromises, continues to recognise 1.5-degree goal

Singapore to review time frame for fully vaccinated status against Covid

Will continue efforts to strengthen ties with Taliban in Afghanistan: Pakistan
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP