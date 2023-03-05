EU visa-waiver: European Travel Information and Authorisation system explained

European Union postponed the launch of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) till 2024 which is a visa waiver scheme. Under the scheme, it will be pertinent for all non-European Union countries' passport holders to get a permission to enter the European Union before the trip. Initially the scheme was scheduled to be implemented starting November 2023. Through the system, the EU aims "to strengthen its border security as well as digitally screen and track travellers entering and leaving EU countries", it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: New visa, entry permit updates announced by UAE: Top points

What is the European Travel Information and Authorisation System?

The system is not a visa but rather a visa waiver. Similar to the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ETSA) of the United States, the system aims to be a fast online authorisation for non-EU nationals.

Who is it applicable for?

Read more: UK Young Professionals Visa: Details on application, ballot, eligibility

The system applies to over 60 countries that don’t currently need a visa to visit the European Union. These include the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Will the ETIAS be a visa?

ETIAS will not be a visa. Additionally, individuals issued a valid visa will still be able to travel to the European Union states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why is the system being introduced?

The system will check security credentials and charge a fee from travellers visiting EU member countries for business, tourism, medical or transit purposes.

Read more: The process of obtaining a work visa in the United States from India

How much will it cost?

ETIAS will cost 7 euros and will cover an applicant for three years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail