Home / World News / EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, says von der Leyen
world news

EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, says von der Leyen

"We have had good experiences with most of the manufacturers we have contracted with, so it is the natural way to continue within the framework we have had." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:36 PM IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (AP file photo)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU wants its Covid-19 vaccine contracts to include flexibility for virus variants.

This would allow the bloc to gain access to possible upgraded shots that may offer better protection against virus variants, as previously reported by Reuters.

"If we look forward and we assume that we will have to work on the vaccines to improve them or to bring them to the next level in order to have a vaccine that might fight effectively an upcoming variant we need of course a new contract," von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels.

"We have had good experiences with most of the manufacturers we have contracted with, so it is the natural way to continue within the framework we have had."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP