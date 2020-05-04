e-paper
EU warns against suspension of children vaccination amid Covid-19 pandemic

“It is very clear we will get pockets of people, children, who have not been vaccinated,” Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), told EU lawmakers.

May 04, 2020
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Brussels
Andrea Ammon, director European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control warned that some countries in Europe have suspended all vaccinations during the epidemic.
The European Union warned on Monday that decisions by some European countries to suspend vaccination of children during the coronavirus epidemic could cause serious problems.

She said most European countries were still providing some of the essential vaccination to children against diseases like measles and poliomyelitis, but also warned that some countries have suspended all vaccinations during the epidemic. She did not name those countries.

