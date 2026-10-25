Violent clashes, slogans, tear gas and blaze: Another weekend of unrest sweeps Europe

Protests over rising cost of living, housing, education, pensions, corruption and political accountability swept several European countries over the weekend, with massive demonstrations in France, Italy, Albania, Spain and Portugal. While some marches remained peaceful, others snowballed into clashes with police, prompting the deployment of security personnel, and the use of tear gas and water cannons.

The demonstrations reflect a broader housing affordability crisis affecting several European countries. (Reuters/AP)

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A hooded protester throws a petrol bomb at the College of Europe office during clashes in Tirana, Albania. (AP Photo/Hameraldi Agolli)

The demonstrations reflected a range of grievances across Europe, from rising housing costs and education concerns to anti-war movements and opposition to government policies. Meanwhile, Serbia voted in a snap parliamentary election on Sunday, with a student-led movement seeking to challenge President Aleksandar Vucic's political dominance.

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Fresh clashes broke out across France on Saturday as protesters took to the streets for a second weekend of demonstrations over the rising cost of living and other grievances. Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds in Paris and several other cities, including Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Lille and Nantes.

Police officers run toward protesters during a demonstration against rising living costs in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.

Interior minister Laurent Nuñez said nearly 1,000 people had been arrested, while authorities deployed 70,000 security personnel across the country, AFP reported. Estimates of the nationwide turnout ranged from 410,000, according to authorities, to 800,000, according to the organising CGT union.

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Although the main Paris march passed largely peacefully, clashes erupted as demonstrators dispersed. Police also faced confrontations in other cities, while some shops boarded up their windows amid fears of looting. The unrest comes months before France's presidential election, with the government's handling of the demonstrations drawing criticism from protesters and political opponents.

Protesters clash with riot police officers during a demonstration in Paris, France, on Oct. 24, 2026.

Italy: Soldiers deployed as thousands march in Milan

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Thousands of young people marched through Milan, Rome and Turin on Saturday, with authorities deploying additional security personnel to prevent a repeat of the looting and violence that marred demonstrations the previous weekend.

People gather for a protest in Piazza Castello in Turin, Italy on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.

Milan's demonstration remained largely peaceful, although brief clashes were reported in Rome and Turin. In Milan, soldiers patrolled the streets, luxury boutiques boarded up their windows and police used surveillance measures to monitor potential violence.

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced additional security measures, including the deployment of 500 more soldiers to Milan and tougher penalties for minors involved in violence. Protesters in the country have raised a range of concerns, while the demonstrations have also drawn attention to education, political accountability and opposition to government policies.

Protesters confront the police in Piazza Castello in Turin, Italy on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.

Albania: Protesters clash with police in Tirana

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Violent clashes erupted in Albania's capital, Tirana, as demonstrators demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation confronted police and set fires near government buildings. Officers used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds, while protesters threw projectiles at security personnel.

Protesters take part in an anti-government rally in Tirana, Albania, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.

Student-led demonstrations have centred on demands for lower tuition fees, greater state investment in education and action against corruption. The movement has also expanded into a broader campaign against Rama's government.

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Saturday's demonstration drew university lecturers, teachers, opposition politicians and other public figures alongside students, Bloomberg reported. The protests have also been linked to anger over a proposed luxury coastal resort associated with Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

A demonstrator wearing a gas mask throws an object during an anti-government protest by students in Tirana, Albania, October 24, 2026.

Rama said his government was preparing measures to address protesters' concerns and called for dialogue, while warning that those involved in violence would face penalties.

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Also Read: French protests highlight deep, historical faultlines

Serbia: Students seek political change as country votes

Serbia held a snap parliamentary election on Sunday as a student-led protest movement sought to challenge long-time political leader Aleksandar Vucic. The movement emerged after 16 people died when a railway station canopy collapsed in the city of Novi Sad in 2024, triggering demonstrations over perceived corruption and demands for greater political accountability.

Protesters during a "Student List - Student Win" rally ahead of a parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026.

The student movement has gained widespread support after almost two years of demonstrations. Its campaign focuses on tackling corruption and improving education, while its list of candidates includes university professors, actors and farmers.

Opinion polls indicated a closely contested election. An Ipsos poll published on Thursday put Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party at 47%, compared with 40% for the students' list, although other polls had placed the student movement ahead.

Candidates of the "Student List – Students Win" walk through the crowds during the final rally.

Vucic has denied accusations of corruption and repression. The election could represent a significant political test for his leadership, which has faced growing pressure from the student movement.

Also Read: From Spain to Albania, anger over economic pressures spills onto streets across Europe

Portugal: Police clear housing protest camp in Lisbon

Portuguese police cleared a housing protest camp in Lisbon's Rossio Square early on Sunday, arresting several demonstrators and reporting minor injuries. The action followed a march by thousands of people demanding more affordable housing.

Dozens of police officers, some accompanied by police dogs, moved into the square shortly after 2am (local time). Protesters had pitched more than 100 tents after Saturday's march and gathered to protect the encampment as officers dismantled it.

Housing activists march to protest against Portugal's worsening housing crisis.

Portugal is facing a severe housing affordability crisis. Property prices have more than doubled since 2017, while rents for new leases have nearly doubled, Reuters reported.

Demonstrators are demanding that the government scrap proposed measures that would make evictions easier and remove rent caps on new leases. They argue that rising housing costs and living expenses are placing growing pressure on households, particularly younger people.

Housing activists march to protest against Portugal's worsening housing crisis. REUTERS/Miguel Pereira

Lisbon: Housing costs fuel growing public anger

Alongside the police action against the protest camp, Lisbon saw thousands of demonstrators march through the city on Saturday to demand affordable housing.

Protesters opposed government measures that would ease the cap on annual rent increases and make it easier to evict tenants who fail to pay. They argue that the proposed changes could leave renters more vulnerable amid soaring housing costs.

Protestors set up tents to spend the night after a demonstration to demand affordable housing in downtown Lisbon.

Portugal's housing shortage has added to the pressure. The Bank of Portugal estimates that the country faces a shortfall of 300,000 homes, equivalent to Lisbon's entire housing stock.

People march during a protest to demand affordable housing in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.

Spain: Retirees march against possible pension changes

Thousands of retirees and other demonstrators marched peacefully through Madrid on Saturday, calling for safeguards for Spain's public pension system and opposing possible moves towards privatisation.

According to AP, the demonstration came amid a wider debate over pensions and government policy ahead of a snap election scheduled for next month. Protesters expressed concern that changes to the system could undermine retirement security.

Pensioners and supporters march to defend their retirement rights in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.

Spain has also witnessed demonstrations over housing affordability, with rising rents and home prices making it increasingly difficult for many residents to find affordable accommodation.

The Madrid march was among several demonstrations held across Europe over the weekend, highlighting concerns about public services, living costs and economic security.

A vandalised store during a student's protest in Barcelona, Spain, October 24, 2026.

The demonstrations reflect a broader housing affordability crisis affecting several European countries, including Spain, France and Italy.

(with inputs from agencies.)