From Spain to Albania, anger over economic pressures spills onto streets across Europe

Europe has been hit by unrest as mounting economic pressures and growing frustration over public services fuel demonstrations across the continent. From violent clashes and looting in France, Italy and Albania to tent camps in Spain and Portugal, protesters are taking to the streets to voice anger over rising living costs, struggling schools and deteriorating services. Protesters gather during clashes at an anti-government demonstration in Tirana, Albania, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Hameraldi Agolli)

Rising living costs trigger France riots France has stepped up security measures, including targeted overnight curfews and restrictions on gatherings, after a weekend of violent rioting and looting which led to 2,400 arrests in the country.

The riots on Saturday led to thousands of businesses being affected, with public buildings, including city halls, targeted. The demonstrations, which began over rising living costs and declining public services, turned violent in several cities.

The unrest even brought down the historic town hall in Limoges, which was “largely destroyed” in a fire.