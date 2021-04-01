Home / World News / Europe vaccine rollout 'unacceptably slow', case surge 'worrying': WHO
Europe vaccine rollout 'unacceptably slow', case surge 'worrying': WHO

"Vaccines present our best way out of this pandemic... However, the rollout of these vaccines is unacceptably slow" and is "prolonging the pandemic", WHO director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 12:43 PM IST
He added that Europe's virus situation was "more worrying than we have seen in several months."(Reuters file photo)

The World Health Organization on Thursday slammed Europe's "unacceptably slow" vaccine rollout and said the region's surge in coronavirus infections was "worrying".

He added that Europe's virus situation was "more worrying than we have seen in several months."

He added that Europe's virus situation was "more worrying than we have seen in several months."

