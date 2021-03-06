Home / World News / European Union seeks access to US produced AstraZeneca vaccines: Report
world news

European Union seeks access to US produced AstraZeneca vaccines: Report

The 27-nation EU also wants Washington to ensure the free flow of shipments of crucial vaccine ingredients needed in European production, the Financial Times report on Saturday said.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Prepared syringes of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier(REUTERS)

The European Union will urge the United States to permit the export of millions of doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine as it scrambles to bridge supply shortfalls, the Financial Times reported.

The 27-nation EU also wants Washington to ensure the free flow of shipments of crucial vaccine ingredients needed in European production, the FT report on Saturday said.

"We trust that we can work together with the US to ensure that vaccines produced or bottled in the US for the fulfilment of vaccine producers' contractual obligations with the EU will be fully honoured,” the FT quoted the European Commission as saying.

EU countries started inoculations at the end of December, but are moving at a far slower pace than other rich nations, including former member Britain and the United States.

Officials blame the slow progress in part on supply problems with manufacturers.

The European Commission and Italy this week blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine destined for Australia after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its EU contract commitments. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has been under fire in the EU for its delayed supplies of shots to the 27-nation bloc, which ordered 300 million doses by the end of June. "We are working 24/7 to improve delivery and hopefully catch up to the expectations for Q2," AstraZeneca's CEO Pascal Soriot told EU lawmakers in a public hearing in February. The EU is also planning to extend its export authorisation scheme for Covid-19 vaccines to the end of June, two EU sources told Reuters on Thursday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

China’s top leaders leave tough climate decisions to bureaucrats

Bus accident in Poland kills six Ukrainians, injures 41

EU warns Beijing to tread carefully on Hong Kong electoral reform

Myanmar: Protests reported in Myitkyina, Myeik and Dawei, tear gas fired

Under the scheme, companies must get an authorisation before exporting Covid-19 shots, and may have export requests denied if they do not respect their EU supply commitments.

The European Commission and AstraZeneca were not immediately available for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
european union united states coronavirus
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP