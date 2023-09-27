European Union-US summit in Washington on October 20: Official

US President Joe Biden will host EU chiefs Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen at a summit in Washington on October 20, a senior European official said Wednesday. US President Joe Biden.(Reuters)

The last EU-US summit was in Brussels in June 2021, although Biden was a guest of the 27 EU member state leaders at their European Council meeting in March last year.

The goal of the next meeting will be to reinforce the trans-Atlantic partnership to better fight crises like climate change while balancing the world economy.

Washington and Brussels see eye-to-eye on many issues, and are expected to send a strong message of unity in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But the two sides are still divided over tariffs imposed by Biden's predecessor Donald Trump on steel and aluminium from Europe.

These tariffs have been suspended, but could come back into force at the end of next month if the two sides fail to agree a lasting solution to the disagreement.

The European official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said there had been "good discussion" and that the EU side was "hopeful" of a breakthrough.

Europe has also expressed concerns over Biden's $370 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), fearing its subsidies for clean energy tech will all US firms to out-compete their European rivals.