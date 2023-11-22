close_game
close_game
News / World News / Europe's largest nuclear reactor resumes production after technical fault

Europe's largest nuclear reactor resumes production after technical fault

AFP |
Nov 22, 2023 06:09 PM IST

Olkiluoto 3 is the single largest nuclear reactor in Europe, while Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant, with its six reactors, is the largest nuclear plant.

Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor, the largest in Europe, resumed production on Wednesday after it shut down at the weekend due to a technical problem, operator TVO said.

Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor, the largest in Europe, resumed production on Wednesday(AFP)
Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor, the largest in Europe, resumed production on Wednesday(AFP)

"We have resumed production," TVO spokeswoman Johanna Aho said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The reactor went back online after midnight and was running at 1,400 MW at 1:30 pm (1130 GMT), expecting to reach full output of around 1,600 MW by the end of the day.

TVO said Monday the reactor, located on Finland's southwest coast, "was in normal production when a fault in the turbine plant automatically stopped the facility's electricity production."

"The cause of the fault was revealed to be a malfunctioning temperature measurement in the generator's cooling system," it said, adding that "the incident had no impact on nuclear safety."

ALSO READ| When UK royalty meets K-pop royalty: King Charles can't stop praising Blackpink

The next-generation European pressurised water reactor (EPR), built by the French-led Areva-Siemens consortium, produces more than 10 percent of Finland's electricity.

After 14 years of delays, the reactor was put into regular service in April 2023.

Like several other EPR projects, it was plagued by repeated construction delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns.

Olkiluoto 3 is the single largest nuclear reactor in Europe, while Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant, with its six reactors, is the largest nuclear plant.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out