EU's Borrell threatens new sanctions on Belarus over hosting Russian nukes
AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 26, 2023 10:34 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security, EU's foreign policy chief tweeted.
The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday that Brussels was ready to impose new sanctions on Belarus if Minsk were to host Russian nuclear weapons.
"Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security. Belarus can still stop it, it is their choice. The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions," he tweeted.
