EU's Borrell threatens new sanctions on Belarus over hosting Russian nukes

AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 26, 2023 10:34 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security, EU's foreign policy chief tweeted.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday that Brussels was ready to impose new sanctions on Belarus if Minsk were to host Russian nuclear weapons.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.(AFP)
"Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security. Belarus can still stop it, it is their choice. The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions," he tweeted.

russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine war ukraine belarus + 4 more
