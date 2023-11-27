Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
EU's top diplomat offers 'better and viable' alternative to Hamas ruling Gaza

Reuters
Nov 27, 2023

He said that the Palestinian Authority needs to regain control of Gaza from Hamas, offering a "better and viable" alternative to it.

European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell on Monday said the extension of the current truce in Gaza is within reach and it would allow international community to work on a political solution to the conflict.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (AFP)

Borrell made the comments during a news conference held in Barcelona during the Union for the Mediterranean summit.

Almost all the participants to the summit agree on a two-state solution, he said.

