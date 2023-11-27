EU's top diplomat offers 'better and viable' alternative to Hamas ruling Gaza
He said that the Palestinian Authority needs to regain control of Gaza from Hamas, offering a "better and viable" alternative to it.
European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell on Monday said the extension of the current truce in Gaza is within reach and it would allow international community to work on a political solution to the conflict.
Borrell made the comments during a news conference held in Barcelona during the Union for the Mediterranean summit.
Almost all the participants to the summit agree on a two-state solution, he said.
