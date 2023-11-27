Elon Musk tells Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘Deradicalize’ Palestine, will rebuild it

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk voiced support for Israel saying that one challenge was "ultimately stopping the propaganda that is convincing people to engage in, you know, murder". As Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas must be destroyed in a live online chat, Elon Musk said, "There's no choice." Israel-Hamas War: Elon Musk is seen with Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel.

Visiting Israel during its war on Hamas in Gaza, Elon Musk said, “I'd like to help as well." He said that he’d like to help rebuild Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war but it’s important to first “deradicalize” the Palestinian territories.

The billionaire toured the Kfar Aza kibbutz where some of the worst violence occurred on October 7 when Hamas broke through the country’s border wall and attacked civilians.

After watching footage of the attack by Hamas, Elon Musk called the apparent joy expressed by the killers as “evil” and “jarring.” Elon Musk was seen wearing a protective vest and escorted by security personnel. He also took photos and videos of the devastation, according to video released by Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. The Tesla CEO and Israeli premier visited the homes of some victims, including the family of Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old girl with dual Israeli-US citizenship who was held hostage by Hamas after her parents were killed. She was released in the latest round of exchanges during a cease-fire in Gaza.

The two spoke about the war, the protests it has generated, Hamas and the Middle East while Benjamin Netanyahu said that he hoped Elon Musk would be involved in building a better future. Elon Musk also met Israeli president Isaac Herzog and Benny Gantz, country's former defense minister.

This comes as Elon Musk is under fire for amplifying anti-semitic content on X.

Earlier, Israel's communications minister Shlomo Karhi tweeted about a deal that his ministry had reached with Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet company.

“As a result of this significant agreement, Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including the Gaza Strip,” Shlomo Karhi wrote on X.