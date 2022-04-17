Evening brief: Taliban warns Pakistan over airstrikes in Afghanistan, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Taliban warns Pakistan over airstrikes, says 'don't test patience of Afghans'

The Taliban on Sunday warned Pakistan over the recent airstrikes on the Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan in which more than 40 civilians lost their lives, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Mahua Moitra's jibe at Centre over Covid deaths: ‘56 inches can’t mask 56 lakhs’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday took a dig at the Narendra Modi-led government for allegedly "lying and stalling data" on the total deaths due to Covid-19, claiming that "56 inches can’t mask 56 lakhs". Read more

Amid clashes, Muslims in Kota shower petals, offer sherbat on Hanuman Jayanti

Amid reports of communal tension in various parts of the country, Muslims in Rajasthan's Kota made a gesture of peace by welcoming a Hanuman Jayanti procession with flower petals and offering participants sherbet. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor returns to work after wedding with Alia Bhatt, paparazzi wish him 'shaadi mubarak'. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor has returned to work just two days after his wedding. The actor got married to Alia Bhatt on Thursday at his home in Bandra. Watch here

'Felt weird as he hadn't even played 5 games: Akhtar names India star who 'surprised' him with his cricket knowledge

More than being a talented cricketer, game awareness separates a good player from the best. One can be the most talented of cricketers, but only if the player knows how to approach a situation, especially under pressure, makes him/her a standout. Read more

