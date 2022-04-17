Ranbir Kapoor returns to work after wedding with Alia Bhatt, paparazzi wish him 'shaadi mubarak'. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor has returned to work just two days after his wedding. The actor got married to Alia Bhatt on Thursday at his home in Bandra. On Sunday, he was spotted back at work as the paparazzi rushed to click his pictures and send him good wishes. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor hugs emotional father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt in new pics from wedding day. See here)

The paparazzi filmed Ranbir stepping out of his car in Andheri. He wore a blue plaid shirt and beige pants. He also wore his usual black cap and a mask. The paparazzi screamed his name, asking him to pose for them. A photographer also wished him ‘shaadi mubarak’. Ranbir flashed a thumbs-up sign but did not say anything and went straight inside a building.

Ranbir Kapoor spotted for the first time since wedding with Alia Bhatt. pic.twitter.com/pMDpMNrXqD — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) April 17, 2022

Ranbir and Alia had been dating for five years before tying the knot. The wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by the closest family and friends, such as Ranbir's cousins Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, mother Neetu Kapoor, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, Bharat Sahni, Alia's mother Soni Razdan, dad Mahesh Bhatt, sisters Shaheen and Pooja Bhatt and others. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji were also part of the celebrations.

After the wedding, Alia shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” she wrote.

The couple then stepped out and posed for the media gathered outside their home.

