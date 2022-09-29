Ex Pak PM Imran Khan says good that ‘let's play with it’ audio got leaked

After an audio clip of the alleged conversation between former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his principal secretary Azam Khan about the “US conspiracy” was leaked online, the PTI chief on Wednesday said that the “cypher should also be leaked” to understand the scale of the “conspiracy”. Amid a series of audio leaks in Pakistan, a clip, allegedly Khan's, went viral in which the former PM can be heard suggesting to his then principal secretary that they should “play” with the cypher issue "without taking the name” of the United States. (Also Read | Imran Khan demands Shehbaz Sharif's resignation amid audio clips leak row)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Let's play with it," Imran Khan believed to be said in the audio, to which Azam Khan suggested that they should hold a meeting on the US cypher to bring it on record.

"It is good that the audio got leaked, I would say the cypher should also be leaked so that everyone should come to know how big was that foreign conspiracy," Imran Khan told reporters, as per The News International.

The so-called foreign conspiracy refers to a conspiracy by the United States, as alleged by Imran Khan, to topple the PTI government and replace it with Shehbaz Sharif's government in Pakistan. Following the leak, Khan accused Sharif of leaking that audio when asked who did this, as per the publication.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) has approved the constitution of a high-level committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the issue of recently surfaced audios. Addressing a press conference, Rana Sanaullah said that Khan had caused "irreparable damage to Pakistan and destroyed the country's economy and political culture," Geo News reported.

"I will show students Imran Khan's awful face," said Sanaullah concerning a university lecture that Khan delivered, adding that this "political fitna" has to be ended politically.

Earlier, audio clips purported of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with government officials and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had also surfaced online.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON