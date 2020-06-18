e-paper
World News / Ex-president of Kazakhstan infected with coronavirus

Ex-president of Kazakhstan infected with coronavirus

Kazakhstan has reported 15,877 confirmed cases of the virus and 97 deaths among its population of 18 million.

Jun 18, 2020 13:59 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Moscow
Nursultan Nazarbayev, 79, has tested positive for the virus and remains in isolation
Nursultan Nazarbayev, 79, has tested positive for the virus and remains in isolation(HT Photo)
         

The ex-president of Kazakhstan is infected with the new coronavirus.

Nursultan Nazarbayev, 79, has tested positive for the virus and remains in isolation, his spokespeople said in a statement. “There are no reasons for concern,” the statement said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Nazarbayev, who had ruled Kazakhstan since its independence in 1991, stepped down last year but continues to wield considerable influence as chair of the country’s Security Council and leader of the ruling party Nur Otan.

Kazakhstan has reported 15,877 confirmed cases of the virus and 97 deaths among its population of 18 million. The ex-Soviet nation lifted the state of emergency declared on March 16, but various lockdown restrictions remain in place in different regions of the vast country.

