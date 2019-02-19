Ex-Trump ally apologises for ‘improper’ Instagram photo of lady judge

Roger Stone, a key ally of President Donald Trump and subject of a limited gag order in his ongoing trial, apologized to a federal court in Washington for a photo he put on Instagram of the judge presiding over his criminal case.

The Washington Post earlier reported the image of U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson “included her name, a close-up of her face and what appeared to be the crosshairs of a gun sight near her head.’ In a comment underneath, Stone attacked what he called an ‘upcoming show trial’ before an ‘Obama appointed judge,’ with a solicitation for legal defense funding and the hashtag ‘#fixisin.’

The picture has since been deleted.

“Please inform the Court that the photograph and comment today was improper and should not have been posted,” Stone wrote in a court filing Monday. “I had no intention of disrespecting the Court and humbly apologize to the Court for the transgression.”

Stone, a self-styled political dirty trickster, was indicted last month for lying to Congress about his communications with WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange. He was also charged with witness tampering and obstructing an investigation. He has pleaded not guilty.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 09:31 IST