Ex-chief of China’s aircraft carrier programme to be held for graft

The former chief of China’s multi-billion dollar aircraft carrier programme and head of one of the largest shipping companies, will be arrested on charges of corruption, the state media reported on Thursday.

Hu Wenming was expelled from the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) last year for severely violating party discipline and being suspected of taking bribes and misfeasance.

On Thursday, it was announced that the Supreme People’s Procuratorate had decided to arrest Hu, 62, also the former party chief and chairman of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), over suspicion of taking bribes and abuse of power.

The investigation was completed by China’s top disciplinary authority and his case has been transferred to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate for prosecution, an official media report said.

As the chief commander of China’s ambitious and rapidly developing aircraft carrier programme, Hu oversaw the development of the country’s first domestically developed aircraft carrier and the second one, named “Shandong” when it was commissioned into the Chinese Navy in December 2019.

“On August 30, 2019, Hu retired from his position as CSIC’s Party chief and chairman, the company announced on its website. Investigation into his bribery case was announced in May, 2020, the tabloid Global Times reported.

Details of the charges against him include the allegation that he had “lost faith, gone astray from the CPC spirit, engaged in superstitious activities, resisted the investigation and violated party discipline by accepting banquets and bribes”.

Hu was accused of violating CPC rules and regulations by “illegally playing golf, visiting private clubs…and taking gifts and gratuities while arranging for subordinate units to pay expenses that should be paid by him personally”.

Hu had worked in several major Chinese state-owned arms companies including military aircraft developer and manufacturer Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), armoured vehicle and munition developer China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO), China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and eventually CSIC, according to the People’s Daily.

CSIC was heavily involved in the research, development and manufacturing of military vessels, including for the People’s Liberation Army.

Hu retired from CSIC shortly before it merged back with its parent company, the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), forming one of the world’s largest shipbuilders.

The CSSC is responsible for developing aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines, warships including the Type 055 large destroyers and Type 075 amphibious warships, as well as commercial vessels, reports said.